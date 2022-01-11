Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 379,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PEP stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

