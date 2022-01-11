Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after acquiring an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.50.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $627.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $235.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

