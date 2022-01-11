Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 421,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965,637. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27.

