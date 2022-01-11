Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of DNA opened at $6.71 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

