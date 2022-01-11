Ghost Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $128,536.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ghost has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00066448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

