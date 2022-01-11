General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,635 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,028,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,904,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

GE opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

