General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $235.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Dynamics traded as high as $214.64 and last traded at $212.68, with a volume of 3716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.09.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

About General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

