Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,437 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $60.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

