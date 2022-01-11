Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

LLY stock opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $177.44 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

