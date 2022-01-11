Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.