Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.07. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.46 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.