Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

