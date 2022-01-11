Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 65.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $41,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 62.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Gates Industrial by 25.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

