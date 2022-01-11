Gateley’s (GTLY) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Gateley alerts:

GTLY stock opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £260.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.02. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.54 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 262 ($3.56).

In other news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.99), for a total value of £231,000 ($313,560.47).

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.