Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after buying an additional 1,296,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after purchasing an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

