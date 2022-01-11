Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8,515.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,515 ($115.58) and last traded at GBX 8,581.06 ($116.48), with a volume of 303606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,755 ($132.41).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($169.68) price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,673.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of £107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) dividend. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 23 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($135.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,296.78 ($3,117.66).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

