Galactrum (ORE) Trading Down 53.5% Over Last 7 Days

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 48.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Galactrum has traded 53.5% lower against the US dollar. Galactrum has a market capitalization of $2,200.06 and approximately $12.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Galactrum

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

