Gala Market Capitalization Tops $2.26 Billion (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $370.68 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.