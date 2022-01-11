FY2025 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Increased by Analyst

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will earn $8.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $130.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.28.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,312,235.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.