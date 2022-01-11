FY2023 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.85.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $183.44 on Monday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

