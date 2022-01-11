FY2022 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Torrid in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CURV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

CURV opened at $8.20 on Monday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.