FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SITE Centers Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SITC. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:SITC opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

