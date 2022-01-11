FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.01.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berry has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berry by 24.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Berry by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

