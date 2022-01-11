FY2021 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after buying an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,730,000 after purchasing an additional 993,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16,807.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 487,576 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after acquiring an additional 370,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.