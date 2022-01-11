FY2021 EPS Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

