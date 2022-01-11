FY2021 EPS Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Boosted by Analyst

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.93. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

