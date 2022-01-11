FY2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $10.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.06 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

Shares of FANG opened at $121.35 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after acquiring an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

