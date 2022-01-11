FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Boosted by Analyst

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($11.25) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($11.75). Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

BHVN stock opened at $130.59 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

