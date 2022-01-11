FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Unilever PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unilever in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.89.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.