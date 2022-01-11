Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) vs. Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Financial Analysis

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 1 4 0 2.80

Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.37%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $58.80, indicating a potential upside of 168.62%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.50% -26.66% Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.82) -2.71 Scholar Rock $15.40 million 49.90 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -6.42

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Scholar Rock on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

