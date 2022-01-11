Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $202,735.43 and approximately $17,369.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00082015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.62 or 0.07513529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,954.93 or 0.99453351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,458,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,826 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

