FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Critical Survey

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Fusion Fuel Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $69.58 million 26.19 -$101.06 million ($0.32) -15.53 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FuelCell Energy and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, suggesting a potential upside of 38.83%. Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.55%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Volatility and Risk

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.6, indicating that its stock price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -145.23% -15.01% -10.27% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats FuelCell Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. It provides solutions for various applications, including utility-scale distributed generation, on-site power generation, combined heat and power, distributed hydrogen, carbon capture and hydrogen-based long duration storage. The Company’s platform has the differentiating ability to do all these applications utilizing multiple sources of fuel including natural gas, renewable biogas, propane among others sources. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

