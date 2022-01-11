fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 6.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 201,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,219,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

