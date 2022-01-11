FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,466,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,534,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,106,000.

NYSEARCA:FAPR opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

