Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.64 and last traded at $96.09. 20,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 639,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.54.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -172.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

