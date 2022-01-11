Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $76.28 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00084939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.84 or 0.07267309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,078.75 or 1.00037582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00066965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,004,225,294 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

