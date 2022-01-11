Frank Stephen Borowicz Sells 401,300 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,700 shares in the company, valued at C$587,700.

Frank Stephen Borowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 147,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 1,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$1,010.00.

HME stock opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

