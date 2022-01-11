Frank Stephen Borowicz Sells 401,300 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,700 shares in the company, valued at C$587,700.
Frank Stephen Borowicz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 147,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 30th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 1,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$1,010.00.
HME stock opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95.
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
