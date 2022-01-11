Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 5,814.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

