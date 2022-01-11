Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys Shares of 4,235 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 504,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after acquiring an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,506 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

