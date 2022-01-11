Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

NYSE GTY opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.71%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

