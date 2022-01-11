FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.6%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.35 and last traded at $56.66. Approximately 45,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 91,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 155,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

