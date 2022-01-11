FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $23.70

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $22.74. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 4,917 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth about $11,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $5,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 223.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $4,441,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.