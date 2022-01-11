Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,234 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. 19,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,641. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

