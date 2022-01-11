Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fisker by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,033,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.