Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

