First United Co. (FUNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 1st

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

First United has raised its dividend by 114.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get First United alerts:

First United stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First United has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. First United had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First United will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.