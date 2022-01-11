First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 439,960 shares.The stock last traded at $63.04 and had previously closed at $63.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 52.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

