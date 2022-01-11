First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

