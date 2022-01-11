First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price target on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.29.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.84. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.74 and a 1 year high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$139,393.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$876,907.42. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,100. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,521 shares of company stock worth $186,549 and sold 209,100 shares worth $3,428,998.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

