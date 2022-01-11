First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

FR stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $61.68. 1,130,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,079. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.